Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Griffin's ankle is "pretty stiff," John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

"We've got to wait and see on that one," Carroll said with reference to Griffin's sprained ankle. The second-year cornerback picked up the injury during the first half of a Week 17 win over the Cardinals, and was kept sidelined for the remainder of the contest for fear of aggravating his sprain. Until Tuesday's first practice report of the week is released, Griffin's chances of suiting up versus the Cowboys on Saturday will remain murky.