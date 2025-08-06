Griffin (personal) was present during Tuesday's training camp practice, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, Griffin had missed the prior week and a half of team activities due to a personal matter. He did not practice Tuesday despite his presence, so it's still unclear whether he'll be available for Thursday's preseason bout versus the Raiders. Until he's back with the team in a full capacity, 2024 fifth-rounder Nehemiah Pritchett is a candidate to see increased work.