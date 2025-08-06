Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Back with team Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Griffin (personal) was present during Tuesday's training camp practice, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, Griffin had missed the prior week and a half of team activities due to a personal matter. He did not practice Tuesday despite his presence, so it's still unclear whether he'll be available for Thursday's preseason bout versus the Raiders. Until he's back with the team in a full capacity, 2024 fifth-rounder Nehemiah Pritchett is a candidate to see increased work.
More News
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Sidelined by illness•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Reuniting with Seattle•
-
Vikings' Shaquill Griffin: Plays in all 17 games for Minnesota•
-
Vikings' Shaquill Griffin: Logs first interception•
-
Vikings' Shaquill Griffin: Three tackles in win•
-
Vikings' Shaquill Griffin: Returns to practice•