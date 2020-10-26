Griffin exited Sunday's game against the Cardinals and is being evaluated for a concussion, Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Griffin's return can be considered questionable at this time, but he'll need to pass concussion protocol before coming back into the game. Tre Flowers and Quinton Dunbar will operate as the outside cornerbacks in Griffin's absence.
