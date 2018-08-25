Griffin made four solo tackles and broke up two passes during Friday's 21-20 preseason loss to the Vikings.

Griffin was lined up with Vikings WR Stefon Diggs, and although he was beat four times for 51 yards, he showed he could hang with high-end wideouts. The Seahawks' secondary was raw, but it didn't allow Diggs, Adam Thielen or Kyle Rudolph to score.

