Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Breaks up two passes Friday
Griffin made four solo tackles and broke up two passes during Friday's 21-20 preseason loss to the Vikings.
Griffin was lined up with Vikings WR Stefon Diggs, and although he was beat four times for 51 yards, he showed he could hang with high-end wideouts. The Seahawks' secondary was raw, but it didn't allow Diggs, Adam Thielen or Kyle Rudolph to score.
More News
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Practicing at full speed•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Misses practice•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Works in at LCB•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Excels in debut season•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Full participant Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Set to return in Week 13•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...