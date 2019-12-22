Play

Griffin (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Seahawks will be without their No. 1 cornerback against the Cardinals' pass-heavy offense. Griffin has been excellent this year, allowing 6.2 yards per target and just 37 completions over 13 games. Akeem King could see an increase in defensive snaps, and Ugo Amadi will likely work as the nickel corner.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends