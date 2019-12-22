Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Can't go Sunday
Griffin (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
The Seahawks will be without their No. 1 cornerback against the Cardinals' pass-heavy offense. Griffin has been excellent this year, allowing 6.2 yards per target and just 37 completions over 13 games. Akeem King could see an increase in defensive snaps, and Ugo Amadi will likely work as the nickel corner.
