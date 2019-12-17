Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Could return Week 16
Coach Pete Carroll is confident that Griffin (hamstring) can play Week 16 and added that he will be a game-time call for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, Mike Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Griffin sat out Week 15 after suffering a hamstring injury sometime last week. With the talented cornerback apparently being a game-time call, keep an eye on his status as the coming week of practice unfolds. Akeem King would be primed to fill in for Griffin if he were forced to miss another game.
