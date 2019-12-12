Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Dealing with hamstring injury
Griffin (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Griffin didn't seem bothered by this issue during this past Sunday's loss to the Rams, as he played every defensive snap and recorded four tackles (two solo). However, it's concerning heading into Sunday's game against the Panthers as the Seahawks look to keep pace in NFC West. Griffin's work in coverage has improved drastically this year, allowing just 6.2 yards per target while adding 13 pass breakups. If he's unable to play in Week 15, Tre Flowers will be the undisputed No. 1 corner while Akeem King and Ryan Neal would both see boosts in usage.
