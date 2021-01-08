Griffin (hamstring) is considered questionable for Saturday's wild-card game against the Rams after being listed as a non-participant during Thursday's practice session, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Head coach Pete Carroll noted Thursday that Griffin's current hamstring issue is not related to the injury that held him out for four games in November, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. Carroll said that the Seahawks needed to "give him a day," providing less cause for concern regarding Griffin's DNP in practice Thursday. His status may ultimately come down to game time and whether team trainers are comfortable with the 25-year-old's status during on-field warmups.