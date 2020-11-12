Griffin (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Griffin has cleared the league's five-step concussion protocol but is still hampered by a hamstring strain, according to Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle. He'll need to return to practice by the end of the week to have a chance at playing Sunday against the Rams. The Seahawks' secondary could desperately use the support after getting picked apart for 415 yards and three scores by Josh Allen last week.
