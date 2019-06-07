Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Drops weight
Griffin said Friday that he has lost 12 pounds this offseason, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
The drop in weight puts Griffin back under 200 pounds, and the change came as a result of the defensive back feeling he didn't have the same endurance last season. Griffin believes at a lighter weight, he will have an easier time getting up to speed in 2019.
