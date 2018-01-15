Griffin posted 59 tackles, one sack, 15 pass breakups and one interception through 15 games in his 2017 rookie season.

Griffin was the Seahawks top corner after Richard Sherman (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve. He answered the call exceptionally, helping the Seahawks prove to be an elite pass defense once again. The UCF product will likely play as the No. 2 corner next season opposite of Sherman.