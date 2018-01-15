Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Excels in debut season
Griffin posted 59 tackles, one sack, 15 pass breakups and one interception through 15 games in his 2017 rookie season.
Griffin was the Seahawks top corner after Richard Sherman (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve. He answered the call exceptionally, helping the Seahawks prove to be an elite pass defense once again. The UCF product will likely play as the No. 2 corner next season opposite of Sherman.
More News
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Full participant Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Set to return in Week 13•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Officially out Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Exits with concussion•
-
Divisional round winners and losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the divisional round, with an eye on...
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...
-
Who helped you win in 2017?
Todd Gurley was the biggest winner for Fantasy owners in 2017, but he wasn't the only running...
-
Fantasy football playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Pick Brady, Jones
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...