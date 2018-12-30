Griffin is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to an ankle injury, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Griffin picked up an ankle injury during the first half of Sunday's contest, and got his right foot taped up on the sidelined according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. It's encouraging that the starting cornerback did not head to the locker room, but it remains to be seen whether Griffin will retake the field Week 17.