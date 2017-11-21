Griffin is doubtful to return to Monday night's game against the Falcons after sustaining a possible concussion, Michael-Shawn Dugar of SeattlePI.com reports.

Griffin exited in the first quarter to be evaluated and was designated doubtful to return shortly thereafter. The Seahawks already thin secondary will be forced to rely on Jeremy Lane, Byron Maxwell, and Justin Coleman, assuming is unable to return.

