Griffin (shoulder) is considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
While Griffin is officially still on the injury report, coach Pete Carroll relayed Friday that Griffin "has a bit of a sore shoulder" but will be ready for Sunday. With Quinton Dunbar (knee) ruled out, Griffin will start opposite of Tre Flowers on Sunday, and he won't have Jamal Adams (groin) to assist in coverage or pass rush.
