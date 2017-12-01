Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Full participant Thursday
Griffin (concussion) was a full participant in practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Griffin was limited in practice Wednesday due to a concussion but it appears as if the cornerback has passed all protocol testing given his full participation Thursday. The 22-year-old should be cleared for Sunday's showdown against the Eagles, where he and rest of the banged up Seahawks' secondary will be faced with the difficult task of containing Carson Wentz's passing arsenal.
More News
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Set to return in Week 13•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Officially out Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Exits with concussion•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Returns Thursday•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...
-
Week 13 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 13 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Stashes
Looking for players to add to your dynasty or keeper league roster? Heath Cummings offers nine...