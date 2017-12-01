Griffin (concussion) was a full participant in practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Griffin was limited in practice Wednesday due to a concussion but it appears as if the cornerback has passed all protocol testing given his full participation Thursday. The 22-year-old should be cleared for Sunday's showdown against the Eagles, where he and rest of the banged up Seahawks' secondary will be faced with the difficult task of containing Carson Wentz's passing arsenal.