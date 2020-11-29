Griffin (hamstring) won't carry an injury designation into Monday's game versus the Eagles, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Griffin will return to the field for the first time since Week 7. The fourth-year cornerback is having a down year, as he's allowed 419 yards and five touchdowns in coverage through just six games. Still, this is a major boost for the Seahawks' secondary, especially since Quinton Dunbar (knee) is on IR for at least one more week. Griffin projects to see a healthy dose of Travis Fulgham and Jalen Reagor on Monday.
