Griffin is listed as active for Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Rams.
While the status of Griffin's hamstring was previously unknown, it is confirmed the 25-year-old is ready to play. The cornerback has tallied 63 tackles (53 solo) and three interceptions over his 12 games this season.
