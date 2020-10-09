Griffin (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The 25-year-old played through the injury last week and will do so again Sunday versus Minnesota. Griffin has 22 total tackles with five passes defensed and two interceptions through four games.
More News
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Logs limited session•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Active as expected•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Picks up shoulder injury•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Picks off Prescott in Week 3•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Possible new star teammate?•