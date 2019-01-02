Griffin (ankle) did not participat at practice Tuesday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Griffin suffered the right ankle sprain in the regular season finale against the Cardinals and coach Pete Carroll said Monday that it was "pretty stiff." The 23-year-old will attempt to practice Thursday, which makes it difficult to see him avoiding the injury report for the wild-card game. Akeem King filled in at cornerback in his absence and could do so again Saturday at Dallas should Griffin be sidelined.

