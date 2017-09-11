Griffin totaled 10 tackles in his NFL debut Sunday at Green Bay in the season opener.

Griffin, slated to play nickelback, took over at right cornerback after starter Jeremy Lane was ejected. He was targeted continuously, as Aaron Rodgers stayed away from Richard Sherman, which is what allowed him to pile up tackles. He likely won't play 77 snaps again -- the Seahawks won't be on the field for 82 plays too often, for one thing -- but it's possible the team keeps him at corner after an impressive debut, in which case he should continue to see plenty of passes come his way. Even if he goes back to nickel, he likely will still be picked on by quarterbacks, which should give him opportunities for tackles. He could be a viable option in IDP leagues.