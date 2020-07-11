Griffin, who made seven tackles and a pass breakup over two playoff games, finished the 2019 season with 65 tackles and 13 pass breakups over 14 regular-season games.

Griffin improved in coverage this season, as he yielded 7.3 yards per target and 39.9 receiving yards per game with just four touchdowns allowed. He served as the team's No. 1 corner opposite Tre Flowers, and Griffin earned an alternate bid to the Pro Bowl. Griffin -- a 2017 third-round pick -- is heading into the final year of his contract in 2020.