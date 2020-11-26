Griffin (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday's projected injury report, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Griffin was unable to suit up Week 11 against the Cardinals because of the same hamstring injury, but coach Pete Carroll clarified after the win that he expects the cornerback to be available Week 12. The 25-year-old hasn't played since Oct. 25, but a limited session Thursday bodes well for his status entering a showdown with Philadelphia. Griffin has recorded two interceptions over his six appearances this season, but he has also surrendered five passing TDs in coverage.
More News
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Should be available Week 12•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Ruled out due to hamstring•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Officially clears protocol•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Will need quick turnaround•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Listed as DNP•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Sitting out Week 10•