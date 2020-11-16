Griffin (hamstring/concussion) is listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
While Griffin is still listed with a concussion, Carroll said last week that he cleared the league's five-step protocol, so this is either a formality or Griffin suffered a setback. Regardless, he'll need to get on the practice field by Wednesday to have a chance to suit up in Thursday's matchup against the Cardinals. Quinton Dunbar (knee) also was a DNP on Monday, so the Seahawks are at risk of being without their top two cornerbacks once again.
