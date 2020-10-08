Griffin (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Griffin began last practice week as a limited participant and ultimately suited up Sunday against the Dolphins, recording three pass breakups and an interception. There's no major concern about his status at this time, and he should be able to handle a full workload this Sunday against the Vikings, barring a setback.
