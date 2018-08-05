Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Misses practice
Griffin did not participate in Saturday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Griffin is simply dealing with a minor hamstring issue related to general soreness, so his absence from practice should not be considered alarming. The 2017 third-rounder is primed to overtake the starting spot at left cornerback following the departure of Richard Sherman in free agency this offseason.
More News
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Works in at LCB•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Excels in debut season•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Full participant Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Set to return in Week 13•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Officially out Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Unlikely to play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Sony Michel injury Fantasy fallout
Sony Michel will miss at least part of the preseason and potentially part of the regular season...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Williams
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Ten-team auction results
Our first mock auction draft of the 2018 preseason was WILD! Bargains galore helped push a...
-
Running back preview
Your Fantasy team isn't likely to do anything much unless you can land some of the right running...