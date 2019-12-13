Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Non-participant Thursday
Griffin (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Griffin's inability to practice in any form means he is trending down for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Losing the third-year defensive back would be a major blow to Seattle's pass defense tasked with containing a pair of talented young receivers in D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel in Week 15. If Griffin cannot suit up Sunday, Akeem King is slated to fill in at cornerback opposite Tre Flowers.
