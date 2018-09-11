Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Notches six tackles Sunday
Griffin made six solo tackles in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Broncos.
Griffin played solid for the most part, but he allowed a four-yard catch by Demaryius Thomas that turned out being the winning score. He'll face off against the Bears, who don't have the same caliber of receivers that the Broncos did, in Week 2.
