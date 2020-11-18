Griffin (hamstring) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Coach Pete Carroll said last week that Griffin cleared the concussion protocol, but Tuesday was his first day without the designation on the injury report. The fourth-year cornerback is still struggling to recover from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for three games already, and he's on track to miss Thursday's game against the Cardinals as well.
More News
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Will need quick turnaround•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Listed as DNP•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Sitting out Week 10•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Set to sit Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Still not practicing•