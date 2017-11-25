Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Officially out Sunday
The Seahawks have officially ruled out Griffin (concussion) for Sunday's matchup versus the 49ers, AP Sports Writer Tim Booth reports.
Coach Pete Carroll indicated earlier in the week that Griffin was unlikely to clear concussion protocol in time for the contest, so this decision is not all that surprising. The cornerback was forced out of last week's loss to the Falcons after suffering the injury. He had recently replaced Richard Sherman as the team's No. 1 corner, so look for Jeremy Lane and Byron Maxwell to serve as the team's starters in Week 12.
