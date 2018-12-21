Coach Pete Carrol said Friday that Griffin (hip) will play against the Chiefs on Sunday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Griffin is officially listed as questionable for Week 16, but appears on track to suit up. The second-year pro is expected to draw his usual start at left cornerback, and will attempt to contain Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

