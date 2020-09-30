Griffin posted 11 solo tackles, a pass breakup and an interception in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Cowboys.
Fantasy managers that deployed Griffin were pleasantly surprised by the high tackle count, although it's a bit concerning for his real-life value. Griffin operates in an every-down role at left cornerback, and he's been struggling with the assignment, allowing 11.0 yards per target, a 131.2 passer rating and three touchdowns through three games. Keep in mind that the matchups have been tough, however, as he's faced the Falcons, Patriots and Cowboys to start the campaign. He'll look to get back on track in Week 4 against the Dolphins.
More News
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Possible new star teammate?•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Improves in coverage•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Improves in coverage in 2019•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Upgrades to full practice•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Can't go Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Questionable for Sunday•