The Seahawks have inquired about the Jets' disgruntled safety, Jamal Adams, in an attempt to further beef up their defense, CBS Sports' Patrik Walker reports, which would add extra help for Griffin and whoever starts across from him, either Quinton Dunbar or Tre Flowers.

Other teams have inquired about Adams as well, and now there's talk from some Jets members that the Pro Bowl safety isn't going anywhere. The Seahawks are also thought to be interested in Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones, while Dunbar is going through a slew of off-field legal issues. All of this will have an effect on Griffin, a Pro Bowler in his own right. The more support he gets around him, the greater chance he'll have to build on last season's 65 tackles and 13 passes defended.