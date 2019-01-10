Griffin made 62 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions in 16 games during the 2018 season.

Griffin took a step back from the 15 pass breakups he made in his rookie season, and it was clear that he struggled with inconsistency at times, including the playoff loss to the Cowboys where he missed multiple tackles and allowed Michael Gallup to haul in an 11-yard touchdown pass. He'll look to iron out those kinks during the offseason and remain as the top left cornerback in 2019.