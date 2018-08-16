Griffin (hamstring) worked in a scrimmage with the base defense Thursday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Griffin is expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers. This will be a chance to see how the second-year pro adjusts to his new LCB position -- he was shifted from the right side after Richard Sherman departed. Griffins rookie performance of 59 tackles, 15 pass breakups and one interception initiated his path to possibly becoming the Seahawks' next secondary staple.

