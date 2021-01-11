Griffin posted 63 tackles, 12 pass breakups and three interceptions over 12 games during the 2020 season.
Griffin missed four games with a hamstring injury, but he started the other 12 games at left cornerback. A pending free agent, Griffin had a lot to prove this season, and he finished with decent numbers. The 2017 third-round pick allowed 644 yards (11.9 yards per target) and six touchdowns in coverage this season, rounding out to a 93.3 passer rating when targeted. The 25-year-old added a career-high three picks, and this was the third time in four seasons that he recorded double-digit pass breakups. While it wasn't the breakout season that many hoped for, Griffin proved to be a formidable cornerback and likely is in the team's plans moving forward.
