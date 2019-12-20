Play

Griffin (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Arizona, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Griffin got a limited practice in Wednesday before missing Thursday. The 24-year-old will be absent for a second straight game if he is forced to sit out.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends