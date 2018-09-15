Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Questionable for Week 2
Griffin (thigh) is questionable for Monday's game against Chicago.
Seahawks' head coach Pete Carroll stated that Griffin's injury isn't overly serious. It appears the team is listing the starting corner as questionable for precautionary reasons, but he has a good chance at suiting up against the Bears.
