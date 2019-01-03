Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Ready to go
Griffin (ankle) does not have an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Cowboys, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Griffin sustained a right ankle sprain during Seattle's regular season finale, and appears on track to play through the injury versus Dallas. Barring any setbacks, the 23-year-old is expected to draw his usual start at left cornerback.
