Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Remains in concussion protocol
Griffin (concussion) did not participate at the Seahawks' walk-through Wednesday, Boyle reports.
Griffin sustained the concussion in Monday night's loss to the Falcons and now must clear the he league-mandated concussion protocol. The rookie third-round pick's status for Sunday's game against the 49ers remains up in the air.
