Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Returns Thursday
Griffin (shoulder) has returned to Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Omar Ruiz of the NFL Network reports.
Griffin briefly exited the game mid-way through the third quarter after suffering a shoulder injury. However, it looks like the team was just being cautious. Expect an update should he aggravate the injury.
