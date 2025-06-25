Griffin agreed to terms Wednesday on a one-year, $3 million contract with the Seahawks, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Griffin, who suited up for all 17 regular-season games with Minnesota in 2024, now joins forces with Seattle on a one-year deal reportedly worth up to $4 million. The 29-year-old brings reliability and experience to the Seahawks' cornerback corps, and he'll likely spend training camp competing with Josh Jobe for the No. 3 gig behind starters Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon.