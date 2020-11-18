Griffin (hamstring) will miss Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports.

Griffin cleared the concussion protocol recently but will miss a fourth consecutive game due to his hamstring injury. With fellow cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar (knee) and Neiko Thorpe (abdomen) also sidelined, a Seahawks secondary that has looked overmatched when healthy will be significantly shorthanded against Arizona.

