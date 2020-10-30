Griffin (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Griffin failed to practice all week due to a pair of injuries, so he'll sit out of Sunday's divisional tilt. The 2017 third-round pick has endured a turbulent season thus far, as his work in coverage has suffered, letting up a 113.1 passer rating and five touchdowns when targeted this season. Still, he's a key member of the Seahawks' secondary that can ill-afford to lose any more pieces, especially since Jamal Adams (groin/illness) could be on the wrong side of questionable this week. Tre Flowers will step in and start at left cornerback Sunday, while Griffin will aim to get healthy for a Week 9 tilt against Buffalo.