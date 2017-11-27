Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Set to return in Week 13
Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Griffin (concussion) will return for Week 13, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Griffin missed Sunday's game against the 49ers due to a concussion he suffered the week prior against the Falcons, but it looks like his absence won't be extending into another contest. Griffin's return will be especially important for an already banged-up Seattle secondary that has their toughest task of the season ahead of them with the Eagles coming to town Sunday night.
