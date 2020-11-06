Griffin (hamstring/concussion) has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Bills, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Griffin is still in the league's five-step concussion protocol, although he's apparently close to clearing it. The larger issue is his hamstring injury, which is what kept him off the practice field all week. Regardless, he'll miss a second straight game, opening the door for Tre Flowers to get the start at right cornerback while Quinton Dunbar bumps to the left cornerback position.