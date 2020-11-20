Coach Pete Carroll said Thursday he expects Griffin (hamstring) to play against the Eagles in Week 12, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Griffin's hamstring injury has sidelined him for four straight games, but he'll get a few extra days to rest up ahead of a Nov. 30 contest in Philadelphia. It sounds like the starting cornerback on track to return versus the Eagles, barring any setbacks, but his health will nonetheless be worth keeping a close eye on.