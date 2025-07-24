Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Sidelined by illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Griffin did not practice Wednesday due to an illness, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Griffin returned to the Seahawks on a one-year contract in June after playing a reserve role with the Vikings in 2024. Coach Mike Macdonald didn't voice concern over the issue, stating the team was just being cautious.
