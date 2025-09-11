Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Signed to 53-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Seahawks signed Griffin off their practice squad Thursday.
Griffin was elevated from the practice squad for the Seahawks' Week 1 loss to the 49ers, but the veteran cornerback didn't log any snaps against San Francisco. The veteran cornerback will provide added depth at the position.
More News
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Added to Week 1 roster•
-
Shaquill Griffin: Cut loose by Seattle•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Back with team Tuesday•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Sidelined by illness•
-
Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin: Reuniting with Seattle•
-
Vikings' Shaquill Griffin: Plays in all 17 games for Minnesota•