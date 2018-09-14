Griffin (thigh) didn't participate in Friday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Griffin will have a chance to get back to practice Saturday as the Seahawks prepare for a Monday meeting with the Bears. The second-year pro is the clear No. 1 corner in Seattle, and his absence would open the door for Justin Coleman to log starter reps. If Griffin does miss Week 2, all Bears' skill players will see their values rise.

More News
Our Latest Stories