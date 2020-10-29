Griffin (concussion/hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Griffin departed this past Sunday's loss to the Cardinals with a concussion, and he's dealing with a hamstring injury as well. Both issues will be tough to recover from in time for the Week 8 matchup against San Francisco, but he'll have a chance to play if he can return to practice by Friday. Tre Flowers is expected to start at cornerback opposite Quinton Dunbar if Griffin can't go.
